Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $3,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $103.12 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

