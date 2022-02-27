MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Outperform at Bradesco Corretora

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,816.36.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,120.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,425.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

