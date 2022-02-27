Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.45.

NYSE:MDT opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

