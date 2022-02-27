Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 303.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Medifast worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MED stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.27 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.67.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

