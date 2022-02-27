MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) will post $5.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the highest is $5.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $21.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $21.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.31 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $26.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MDxHealth.

MDXH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

MDXH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

