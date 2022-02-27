MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 1,609,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,020,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,745,000 after buying an additional 664,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 424,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 102,998 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

