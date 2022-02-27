McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $49,741,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $96.21 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.