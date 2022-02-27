Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mattel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

