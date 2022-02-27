Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after acquiring an additional 280,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marvell Technology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,209,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after acquiring an additional 211,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.65.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

