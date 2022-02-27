Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $17.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $385.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.