Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 25,502 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $40.42 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

