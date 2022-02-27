Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 38,257 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,257 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.51% of NN worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NN by 2,110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 340,046 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NN by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NNBR opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.10. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

