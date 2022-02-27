Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 2,529 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $612,605 in the last ninety days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCB stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.