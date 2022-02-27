Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,319 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,470,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

