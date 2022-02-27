Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 605.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of 908 Devices worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 86.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 10.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $357,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

