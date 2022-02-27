Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Marriott International worth $320,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.37 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.