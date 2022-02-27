Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $76.54 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

