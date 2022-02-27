Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MANU opened at $13.28 on Friday. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $574.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 218,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Manchester United by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 186,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

