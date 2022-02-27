Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:MANU opened at $13.28 on Friday. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $574.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.72.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Manchester United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manchester United (MANU)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.