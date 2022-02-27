Man Group plc Invests $840,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.45.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.45 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

