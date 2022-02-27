Man Group plc Has $1.07 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,287,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

