Man Group plc Has $1.02 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,479 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,682,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after buying an additional 117,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

