Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 649,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $950.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

