Man Group plc Acquires New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $109.09 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.34. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

