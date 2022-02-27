Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 509.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $173.92 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day moving average of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

