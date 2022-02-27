Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 15,608,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,626,744. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Macy’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

