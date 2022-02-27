MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $80.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

A number of analysts have commented on MTSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $137,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $769,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $4,658,711 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

