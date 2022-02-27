M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Shares Down 0.5%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of M3 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get M3 alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, Overseas, and Other Emerging Businesses. The Medical Platform segment handles domestic marketing-related services that uses the Internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.