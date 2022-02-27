Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $14.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

LU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 10,950,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,351. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

