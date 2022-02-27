LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $51.75 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 301,808,927 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official website is www.ltonetwork.com. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

