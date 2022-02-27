LPL Financial LLC Has $9.01 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ GH opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.