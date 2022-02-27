LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $386.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

