LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.35% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 79,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter.

EPOL opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

