LPL Financial LLC Acquires 256,406 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.82% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

RYLD stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.