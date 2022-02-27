LPL Financial LLC Acquires 20,506 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,414,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 93,110 shares during the period.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

