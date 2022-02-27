Loop Capital Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $510.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $530.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

