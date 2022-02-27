LocalCoinSwap Reaches Market Cap of $688,234.90 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $688,234.90 and approximately $2,297.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.67 or 0.00278062 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004756 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.88 or 0.01240662 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003320 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

