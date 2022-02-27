Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$108.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

