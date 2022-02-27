Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $3.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
LYG opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
