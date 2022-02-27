Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $3.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LYG opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

