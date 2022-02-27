Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,392,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 and sold 41,116 shares valued at $3,647,044. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.