Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $99.89.
In related news, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,392,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 and sold 41,116 shares valued at $3,647,044. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
