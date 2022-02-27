Litecoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $80,848.56 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $80,848.56 and $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,151.59 or 0.99963323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00073658 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002178 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00295960 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

