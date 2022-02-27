Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0086 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $131.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,874.61 or 0.99886561 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 751,903,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

