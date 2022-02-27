Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.65 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $79,326.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

