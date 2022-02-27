Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Shares of LSI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.18. The stock had a trading volume of 701,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,928. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.14. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Life Storage by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

