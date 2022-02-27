Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.93-6.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.90.

NYSE:LSI traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $130.18. 701,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,928. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

