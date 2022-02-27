Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Stock Price Down 26.1%

Shares of Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF – Get Rating) were down 26.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Lida Resources Company Profile

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

