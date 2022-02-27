Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Stock Price Down 26.1%

Shares of Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF – Get Rating) were down 26.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.
Lida Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)
