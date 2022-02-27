Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF – Get Rating) fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.44). 109,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 886% from the average session volume of 11,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($6.17).
The stock has a market capitalization of £458,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.34.
About Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF)
Further Reading
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.