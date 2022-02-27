LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

LCNB has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.75. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCNB. StockNews.com began coverage on LCNB in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LCNB by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LCNB during the third quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCNB by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LCNB by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter worth $442,000. 38.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

