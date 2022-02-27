Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.82. 1,506,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,230. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $315,785.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,305 shares of company stock worth $15,313,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

