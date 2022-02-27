Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Largo Inc (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) were up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.34 and last traded at C$12.34. Approximately 68,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 84,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.97.

LGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Largo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of C$798.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.67.

