Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Lantheus stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.